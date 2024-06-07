The Ipswich venue was set to host consecutive Shannons SpeedSeries rounds, one on July 12-14 followed by a second on August 2-4, with both rounds now consolidated into the August weekend.

The first of those QR weekends was initially listed on the schedules for headline SpeedSeries/ARG acts the Trico Trans Am Series and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

Both categories have been shifted to the second QR round, with ARG reaching out to competitors to express frustration at the late notification from promoter Motorsport Australia of the date change.

An email to Trans Am competitors, sighted by Speedcafe, reads, “we understand some teams may have already booked flights and accommodation for our intended round, so it may have a financial impact. To alleviate this issues we have decided to assist and reduce the round entry fee by $1500”.

Speedcafe understands the same offer has been made to TCR Australia competitors.

Assurances over garages and priority scheduling have also been made to the halo categories.

Australian Production Cars, which was on the original QR SpeedSeries date, appears to have had its round cancelled rather the transferred.

As well as Trans Am and TCR, the now sole QR SpeedSeries round will also feature the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Giti Australian Formula Open, and the TGRA Scholarship Series.