‘World RX' will head Down Under for the very first time for a double-header weekend on November 30-December 1.

The specific venue is ‘TBA' and subject to circuit homologation.

Coffs Harbour's Raleigh Raceway – a former World Rally Championship stage – and The Bend were once slated to host domestic rallycross competition, although the 2023 World RX season ended with a specially constructed city track in Hong Kong.

According to 2024 calendar announcement, “Discussions are ongoing to add an event in Asia to the calendar in the autumn, ahead of [the] new season finale in Australia.”

Another new element of the 2024 season is the ‘Battle of Technologies', with the electric RX1e cars which were introduced two years ago to race again sustainably-fuelled RX1 combustion vehicles.

“A huge amount of hard work has gone into putting this schedule together, and we must thank all of our stakeholders for their earnest efforts and support,” said Arne Dirks, Managing Director of Rallycross Promoter GmbH.

“With a mixture of traditional rallycross favourites such as Höljes, Montalegre and Mettet, a very well-deserved promotion for Nyirád following two excellent European Championship events, a maiden visit to Australia and a return to France, we have a truly global and compelling calendar sure to whet the appetite of competitors and fans alike – and one befitting of such a landmark season as the ‘Battle of Technologies' gets underway in style.

“We are looking forward to seeing the RX1e cars back in action for the first time since last summer, and curious to discover how they compare against the sustainably-fuelled combustion cars on the grid. As we all know in rallycross, there will be absolutely no quarter given.

“Looking further ahead, we are already in the advanced stages of finalising next year's plans, with even more interest from major new markets, so we look forward to confirming and presenting the 2025 World RX dates in due course.”

2024 World RX calendar

June 8-9 Euro RX of France, Essay (Euro RX only)

July 6-7 World RX of Sweden, Höljes

July 27-28 World RX of Hungary, Nyirád *

August 17-18 World RX of Benelux, Mettet

September 7-8 World RX of Portugal, Montalegre

November 30 – December 1 World RX of Australia, TBA *

* Subject to circuit homologation

All European events to include FIA European Rallycross Championships