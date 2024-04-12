The streamlined service will see DPE Kart Superstore carry the spare parts and support products for IAME amid an expanded at-track presence for the iconic Australian brand that is responsible for the Arrow chassis.

Remo Racing reports that DPE has acquired a new transporter, which allows it to house the IAME supply at the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship events and other major kart races around the country.

In the announcement, the Lucianis stressed that nothing has changed from the importation side of the business or their staff based in Horsham, central Victoria and the duo will remain present at the tracks around Australia.

Luciani – a multiple state and national title winner – has had a long relationship with the Italian factory – and currently it supplies engines across many of the most populated categories in Australian karting at the national level in KA3 junior and senior categories (IAME KA100), X30, TaG and KZ2.

The new partnership comes into effect immediately, with the first event being next weekend’s second round of the AKC at Puckapunyal in Victoria.