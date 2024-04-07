Saturday’s competition was cancelled due to heavy rain, and the event was reduced to just Sunday’s Heat, through six challenging forest stages.

It was the reigning champions who proved too strong as they clean swept of stages, which included the Galvanize Insurance Power Stage, in their new Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2.

“Toyota Gazoo Racing overseas really wanted this win because it’s a new car for them and this is only the third chassis they’ve built, so it’s a big deal for them to be getting rally wins,” Harry Bates said.

“I felt like I had that pressure slightly sitting on me as well, but to come out and perform the way we did is a good effort by Coral and I, and by the team at Neal Bates Motorsport for getting us here with quite limited prep.

Second went to Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia teammates Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin (GR Yaris AP4), more than a minute off the leaders. Third went to Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney aboard their Hyundai i20.

Bates and Taylor were too good from the start. They had a 30s lead after two stages, and extended it to 40s by the halfway point, after three stages. By this point Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall (Skoda Fabia R5) were second as they were 5s quicker on Stage 3 than Bates/McLoughlin who were relegated to third. Pedder stretched the gap to 10s on Stage 4 to 10, but a puncture on the next stage dropped him to fifth place.

The delay allow Lewis/McLoughlin to regain second and enabled Rullo/Glenney to secure third. Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey (Skoda) secured fourth by 2s over Pedder/Macneall. The latter were comforted by finishing second on four stages, including the power stage which carries extra points.

Behind sixth placed Tom Clarke and Ryan Preston (Ford Fiesta R5) were Molly Taylor and Andy Sarandis (Subaru Impreza WRX STi) who took out the ARC Production Cup. They finish more than 2mins clear of class rival Michael Harding and James Thornburn (WRX).

Tenth placed Josh Redhead and Ray Winwood-Smith (i20) finished tenth and was first in in the NSW Rally Championship part. They were over a minute ahead of Harding and Thornburn (WRX) with McHugh and O’Donnell (Toyota Sprinter) third.

The next round of the ARC will be in Western Australia with the Forest Rally on May 17-19.