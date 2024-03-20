The 20-year-old Queenslander is contesting Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrer Cup Australia with McElrea Racing in a 922 GT3 Cup Car under the CleanSpeed Racing banner.

Partnered with Brisbane-based Environmental business, CarbonHalo, he assess his racing careers’ carbon footprint, both on and off track.

He has invested in the Queensland and Australian-wide Carbon Offset credits as a way to offset the carbon produced by his racing and the elements that surround it. Offsets include vegetation regeneration projects and investment into Solar and Wind farms.

His endeavours see Hall verified as being Carbon Neutral and is believed to be the first in Australian Motorsport to do so.

“I have always raced a green racing car, so why not be a green driver as well,” Hall explained.

“The new generation are always looking for new and exciting ways to be different and to innovate, and I feel like I have taken a step towards making a change.

“Across all my studies as a student, I took a massive interest into the world and how we interact with it and it’s obvious there are many things we could be doing better – and it can only ever start from one voice speaking up.

“I’m not here to reinvent the wheel, but I want to use my careers platform to speak up and show that change isn’t that hard to start.

“I won’t lie, there is nothing that compares to the sound of a flat-six revving at eight-and-a-half grand, but if I begin encouraging my competitors, teams and overall categories to continue this movement we might find we are certainly making a difference.”

Hall reached out to CarbonHalo last year, learn about their efforts to reduce the impact of carbon on the world, and understand his carbon footprint from racing.

“The way it works is that I invest in these projects that subsequently absorb an equivalent amount of carbon as to what I emit into the atmosphere. It’s quite genius,” Hall added.

“Corporate businesses have a major focus on ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] commitments, and by meeting them in the middle it will be an exciting new era to potentially gain more investment into the sport.”

The opening round of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia is this weekend at Albert Park alongside the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.