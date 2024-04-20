In the first race over 11 laps, Toby Waghorn and Tracey argued over the lead before Waghorn won. What evolved into to a three-sided fight, became a two-driver fight that went all the way to the wire.

Waghorn led from the rolling start with Tracey just behind. They were able to put a gap on 2023 title winner Tyler Collins as he had a off track moment at Turn 1 which he was able to save and continue in third place.

Over the ensuing laps, the lead changed on several occasions and Collins which able to negate and join in on. He had a glimpse of second but then had another moment at Turn 1. This much wilder one he couldn't save, and dropped to last by the time he was able to resume.

Just ahead Waghorn regained the lead, one he would hold to the flag. Third was equally competitive with Caleb Paterson and Josh Richards. The former was ahead until the last lap where Richards was able to steal the spot.

Behind them Brad Vereker headed Jaiden Santin, James Simpson and Coby Tucker. Vereker slipped into the midst of the dice during the race before he emerged to take fifth.

Waghorn led at the start before Tracey grabbed the lead at Turn 4. Tracey was in front for the next two laps with Waghorn and Paterson in close company. They would be joined by Collins before half distance as he cut through from the rear of grid start.

Paterson and Waghorn briefly had turns in front before Tracey was back in front for the duration. He was able to consolidate a 2.1s margin in the end as Collins and Waghorn diced for second after Paterson had a loose moment out of Turn 1. He still managed fourth as Richards held off Vereker.

The Excels have a further two races on Saturday, one in the afternoon and one under lights at night. The first will be livestreamed on socials, including Speedcafe, and second will be live on SBS Viceland.