The inaugural ITM Super400 will be held on April 19-21 and marks the first event across the Tasman since 2022, when the category bade farewell to Pukekohe.

The Six60 concert will be held at the Great Lakes Centre in Taupo on the Saturday of the race weekend.

The pop rock group is is New Zealand's highest-selling band, and the first domestic band to sell out Western Springs Stadium, when 50,000 fans attended. They also sold out Eden Park's first ever concert, in April 2021.

Concert tickets will be sold separately to race track tickets, with the first release available through Ticketek from Thursday.

The announcement follows Supercars Chief operating Officer Tim Watsford's comments about the championship's new mantra of “bigger, better, more” in its events, as well as the addition of a new grandstand at Taupo due to strong demand.

On Six60, Watsford said, “Supercars is proud to support Six60's performance in Taupo that will follow one of the biggest days of racing we've ever staged.

“This event is one of the biggest events on the calendar for us this year and to have one of New Zealand's biggest bands on show in Taupo for fans is great news.”

Supercars has just come off the Bathurst SuperFest, a 10-day programme comprised of the Bathurst 12 Hour, Bathurst 500, and a range of fan activities in between, including live concerts, moonlight cinemas, and theatres shows.