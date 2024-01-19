The opening event of the IMSA Sportscar Championship, the Roar precedes the opening race of the season at the same venue by a week.

Pitt is set to be onsite at Daytona International Speedway, with the film employing the services of Wright Motorsport.

One of the team's Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, entered in the GTD class, has been decked out for the film, including Pitt's character name, Sonny Hayes.

Another of the team's four cars is adorned in colours for the movie, though carries the names of its regular drivers.

Filming for the movie has been ongoing for some time.

The production has featured two F1-style cars on the grid during pre-race preparations at last year's British Grand Prix.

The cars are modified Formula 2 Dallaras, redesigned by Mercedes to resemble a current-spec F1 machine, and managed by a crew headed by Trevor Carlin.

Those cars have also been on track during designated filming sessions during other F1 events, including the Hungarian Grand Prix where, like in Silverstone, a full garage set-up, including prat perch, was also in place.

Lewis Hamilton has been integral to the project, working with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski in developing the script.

It's understood to centre on a beleaguered F1 team with a rookie driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), looking to make his mark in the sport.

To do so, ex-F1 racer Hayes (played by Pitt) is employed to help steady the ship and mentor the young driver.

For now, the project remains officially untitled.

In addition to the Porsches in Daytona, Wright Motorsports has supplied a transporter decked out in branding consistent with the film cars.

The primary car is understood to be driven by ex-Porsche factory driver Patrick Long and is slated to venture out on track between official sessions for filming this weekend.

Official track action for the Roar is set to begin on Friday (local time) before concluding on Sunday.