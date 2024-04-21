The TekworkX Motorsport driver won the morning Endurance Cup race and ran second to McElrea Racing's Jackson Walls in the later sprint race. Walls' victory in Race 3 gave him second overall ahead of Nash Morris in the Ash Seward Motorsport run entry.

“To finally have it is good. We've had plenty of wins and podiums but to get the monkey off the back is good and hopefully we can continue to keep rolling with it now,” said Russell.

The grid for the morning's enduro was determined by the second fastest qualifying times. Dylan O'Keeffe (Garth Walden Racing) was on pole from Porche Centre Motorsport Melbourne's Harri Jones with Morris and Russell on the second row.

While O'Keeffe led at lights out and Russell jumped into second, there was drama behind. Jones had stalled as did Earl Bamber Motorsport's Marco Giltrap. While Jones was able to get going, Giltrap was tagged by Lockie Bloxsom. Harrison Goodman was caught out and tangle with Dean Cook who went into the wall.

After the Safety Car, Russell was able to get by O'Keeffe who subsequently lost out to Walls, Morris and Dale Wood over the next four laps.

O'Keeffe held onto fifth, just in front of Fabian Coulthard and Bayley Hall. Angelo Mouzouris and Jones finished eighth and ninth, but both were penalised, the former for running Morris wide earlier and Jones for contact with Ryder Quinn.

It cost Mouzouris one place to Glen Wood while Jones was repositioned 12th behind Tom McLennan and ahead of Flack, Quinn and SP Tools Pro-Am winner Adrian Flack.

From the second row Wall's great start propelled him to the lead over Morris and Russell into the first corner. Mouzouris sat fourth before O'Keeffe passed him before the end of Lap 1, and they were chased by Dale Wood, Hall, Coulthard, Quinn and Glen Wood.

Russell was able get by Morris early on yet could do nothing to catch Walls who won by 2.8s. Morris held off O'Keeffe for third as Hall who started ninth, placed fifth ahead of Dale Wood, Mouzouris, Coulthard, Quinn, Giltrap and Jones. Again, Adrian Flack was the best of the Pro-Am runners in 16th.