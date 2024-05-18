Brown's 0:54.9036s midway through the 20-minute session at Wanneroo Raceway saw him edge Tickford Racing's Cam Waters by 0.0190s as Fords filled second through fifth on the timesheet.

The sun was again shining over the West Australian capital when pit exit opened at 09:15 local time, and Richie Stanaway (#26 Penrite Mustang) clocked the fastest first flyer, a 0:55.6267s.

Walkinshaw Andretti United rookie Ryan Wood (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang) lowered the benchmark time to a 0:55.1603s next time around, before a red flag for debris in the form of a chunk of concrete at the exit of Turn 1.

Pit exit reopened almost three minutes later and several rolled out on green soft compound tyres, for which the regulated minimum pressure has been dropped to 15psi this weekend.

Brown (#87 Camaro), who was only 18th in Practice 1, was first to knock off Chaz Mostert's Friday pace-setter when he clocked a 0:55.0668s.

Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), who was even lower on the Practice 1 timesheet, then set a 0:55.0614s before Brown hit back immediately with a 0:54.9036s, both of those being second hot laps in their respective runs.

By the time the second runs were done, Brown was still top but Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) was second on a 0:54.9226s, from WAU team-mates Wood on a 0:54.9980s and Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) on a 0:55.0239s.

There were few advances in the third and final runs, although Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) made it a Tickford two-three with a 0:54.9775s in the final two minutes.

Wood thus ended up fourth, from Mostert, Mark Winterbottom (#18 DeWalt Camaro), rookie Aaron Love (#3 CoolDrive Mustang), Payne, Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro), and David Reynolds (#20 Tradie Beer Camaro).

Brodie Kostecki (#1 Erebus Motorsport Camaro) took 12th on a 0:55.1173s and Stanaway ended up 16th on a 0:55.2362s.

Feeney was 19th on a 0:55.2969s when the chequered flag came out and that was where the #88 Camaro remained on the timing screen, his last lap being a 0:55.4536s.

Qualifying for Race 9 of the season, a three-part knockout session, starts this afternoon at 12:00 local time/14:00 AEST.

Results: Practice 2