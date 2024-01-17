The now former Erebus Motorsport steerer will pilot Triple Eight Race Engineering's Pro class entry with new Supercars team-mate Broc Feeney and Mercedes-AMG factory driver Mikaël Grenier in the Mount Panorama GT enduro.

The #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will sport the black and yellow hues of National Storage, a minor sponsor of its Supercars programme, as its primary backer.

Though the driving crew has changed, it is broadly similar in so much that it is comprised of the Banyo outfit's two Supercars full-timers and a driver from the Mercedes-AMG pool.

However, just as Brown replaces Shane van Gisbergen in the Red Bull Ampol Racing Supercars programme, he also does so in the Bathurst 12 Hour effort, meaning a one-week headstart on acquiring race meeting experience with Triple Eight.

“It's been great here at Triple Eight so far,” said the Queenslander.

“It's obviously a massive change for me this year moving teams, and now doing the Bathurst 12 Hour, it's a lot to take in very early in the year.

“It's not my first time at the 12 Hour, but it's going to be my first race with Triple Eight.

“It allows myself to work closely with the team before we get to the first Supercars event the weekend after, so even though we're going there to try and win the 12 Hour, it's a great way for me to familiarise myself with the entire team.

“It's great to have Broc as my new team-mate. I've known Broc for years; I knew him when he was racing Toyota 86, he actually bought my car off me, and it's great being able to work with him.

“It's funny though, you've come from being competitors last year and now we're team-mates. We get along great and hopefully we have a lot of fun racing.

“Broc has done a lot of miles in these GT cars; we've seen what he's done in Asia which is really cool. I haven't done as much so I'm definitely going to be looking at his footage and data, but we have a test day coming up so it will be great to learn from him and the team then.”

Feeney was hailed by factory Mercedes-AMG drivers such as pole-sitter Maro Engel when he put Car #888 on the front row for last year's Bathurst 12 Hour before he, van Gisbergen, and Maximilian Gotz combined to finish fifth on the following day.

Since then, he has become a regular in Triple Eight's GT3 programme, including in the Asian Le Mans Series which takes place in the Australian off-season.

The 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18, a week before the Thrifty Bathurst 500 season-opener.

GALLERY: Triple Eight Bathurst 12 Hour livery