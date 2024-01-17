The two Queenslanders will line up on the Mount Panorama grid in Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros for the Supercars season-opener on February 23-25.

A week prior, however, they and Canadian Mikaël Grenier will share the #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Pro class of the Mount Panorama GT enduro.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of my favourite events of the year, so I can't wait to get back there,” said Feeney

“The National Storage car looks awesome and I can't wait to see it around the mountain.

“I've been using the off-season to try and get as fit as possible, and we have a test day coming up along with some Supercars preparation, so there's going to be plenty happening over the coming weeks.

“Having back-to-back events at The Mountain is going to be awesome. If I could race at Bathurst every week I would, so to do two in-a-row in some pretty cool cars is exciting. I love driving these GT cars and Bathurst is the best track for it.

“It's exciting to have Will [Brown] on the team for his first event with Triple Eight as well,” continued the 2023 Sandown 500 winner.

“To have a weekend working with him before we get to the first Supercars event is going to be pretty crucial.

“To have someone like Mikaël and his experience join us is going to be invaluable as well.”

Feeney put Car #888 on the front row for last year's Bathurst 12 Hour before he, Shane van Gisbergen, and Maximilian Gotz finished fifth on the Sunday.

“Last year, we qualified on the front row which was awesome, but we lacked in the race,” he added.

“So, hopefully a bit more experience from myself and the team with these cars will help, and the goal is to be right up there at the end of the race against some super-fast guys in the field.

“It's going to be challenging, but that's why I love this race – you race against the best guys in the world on home soil.”

Triple Eight will hold its 2024 Supercars season launch at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, in Brown's home town, on Saturday, February 3 before the Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.