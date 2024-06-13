Aaron Love's CoolDrive car continues to run in blue hues while James Courtney's Snowy River Caravans-backed entry has taken on a fiery red, orange, and teal livery for the Top End event.

Both liveries are the work of Melbourne-based artist Ky-ya Nicholson, with the Courtney livery featuring the wangim (boomerang) symbol.

That represents the driver's exceptional talent and skill – a Supercar requiring mastery as a boomerang does – while a black meeting place on the bonnet of the #7 Mustang depicts unity, storytelling, and connection.

It also highlights the cultural significance of water and embraces the diversity within the racing industry. The design furthermore symbolises collaboration and resilience for everyone associated with Snowy River Caravans and BRT.

Love's livery celebrates Indigenous people, their cultural heritage, and their deep connection to the land.

BRT Team-Co Principal Tim Blanchard said, “We have worked closely with a talented Indigenous artist in Ky-ya to create some striking liveries to showcase Indigenous culture.

“These liveries embody our team's values of moving forward as a collective and continuously striving to be better, while celebrating the diversity of people in our team.”

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.