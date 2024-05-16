The unveil comes hot off the heels of confirmation that Waters will drive the ‘Stage 60' RFK Racing entry at Sonoma Raceway next month with primary backing from BuildSubmarines.com.

As announced then, the partnership with BuildSubmarines.com is being used to highlight the AUKUS security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, through which the former will acquire conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

The black and blue livery on the #60 Ford Mustang will feature not only prominent AUKUS signage but also the national flags of those three nations in the bonnet.

Waters has two NASCAR starts to his name thus far, both in the Truck Series with ThorSport Racing, and both on ovals.

The Sonoma race on Sunday, June 9 (local time) therefore represents the Milduran's first opportunity not only at Cup level but also on a road course.

RFK's new-for-2024 Stage 60 entry, which has been rolled out once so far, is similar to the Trackhouse Racing ‘Project91' initiative which gave Shane van Gisbergen his NASCAR debut on the streets of Chicago in July 2023.

Van Gisbergen will be in action at Sonoma in the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, but has already enjoyed real-world laps of the California venue in the Bowtie marque's ‘Wheel Force' test car.

RFK Racing is the most recent race winner in the Cup Series, with co-owner Brad Keselowski driving the #6 Mustang to Ford's first victory of the season at Darlington Raceway in recent days.