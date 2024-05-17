The benchmark time proved to be the 0:55.6754s set in the #38 ZB Commodore just three laps into the 40-minute session.

With Wanneroo Raceway being tough on tyres, most of the better laps of the session came in the first or second runs, as series leader Kai Allen and Jordyn Sinni made for an all-Eggleston top three, covered by 0.1623s.

Gomersall Motorsport rookie Reuben Goodall (#20 ZB Commodore) was fastest on the first flyers with a 0:58.7795s but that was well beaten next time around by Crick's 0:55.7661s.

Crick chipped seven ten thousandths of a second out of that time on his next lap, before Allen (#1 ZB Commodore) moved into second with a 0:55.8241s and Sinni (#54 ZB Commodore) to third on a 0:55.8377s.

That was as quick as anyone got, with Walkinshaw Andretti United's Zach Bates (#25 ZB Commodore) claiming fourth on a 0:55.8458s.

Curiously, timing showed that the other Eggleston entry, the #88 ZB Commodore of Cooper Murray, completed a single, 14-lap run, of which the fastest lap of 0:55.9318s was good enough for fifth on the timesheet and the last lap was 0:56.6649s.

Erebus Academy's Jobe Stewart (#99 ZB Commodore) was a relatively late mover to sixth with a 0:56.0186s inside the final four minutes of proceedings, with RM Racing Cars' Cameron McLeod (#92 ZB Commodore) seventh on a 0:56.0679s.

Tickford Racing's Lochie Dalton (#6 S550 Mustang) was first of the Ford drivers in eighth on a 0:56.1889s, with the top 10 rounded out by Jarrod Hughes (#118 Image Racing ZB Commodore) and Aaron Cameron (#27 Kelly Racing S550 Mustang).

Practice 2 starts at 13:25 local time/15:25 AEST.

Results: Practice 1