In his debut year of 2023, Mansell scored a pair of podium finishes at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, along with regular top ten finishes.

The 18-year-old had a phenomenal charge 23rd to 2nd in the Spa feature race which was recognised during the 2023 prize giving ceremony, as he received the Dallara Award for Best Comeback of the Year.

Mansell has teamed with ART Grand Prix for the three post-season F3 tests and also raced at the Macau Grand Prix.

“I’m super happy to sign with ART Grand Prix for the 2024 FIA Formula 3 season. I’m looking forward to working with the team to achieve better results in the Teams’ Championship and for myself as a driver next year,” Mansell enthused.

“I’ve already competed in Macau with the team, so I’m very well integrated into the ART Grand Prix group, and I could not be happier. I’m really excited to start this new journey and I’m eagerly anticipating the first race in Bahrain!”

The FIA F3 Championship begins at the AGP in Melbourne on February 29-March 2. The following rounds are at Imola, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Spielberg, Silverston, Budapest, Spa and Monza.

“Christian has shown he has a good ability to learn and progress with a strong second half of the 2023 season. He confirmed his qualities to the team during the off-season tests and in Macau.

“In 2024, he will have everything he needs to blossom and achieve both his goals as well as those of the team,” added ART Team Principal Sébastien Philippe.