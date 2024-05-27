With victory at Round 1 at Phillip Island in the world debut of the Ford Mustang in GT4 competition, George Miedecke and Rylan Gray will look to continue in the same vein this weekend.

The pair are expected to face competition from a strong field spread across six different car brands.

Outright honours will come from the Silver Cup teams which include the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4s with Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman, and Nathan Morcom and Tom McLennan expected to rival the Mustang.

Sam Brabham scored the first pole of the season and with Bailey Love in the Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 are expected to factor, as will Production Car gun Jake Camilleri, also AMG mounted and driving solo.

Tim Leahey has been reclassified as a Silver after Round 1 in his BMW M4 GT4 G82. Also in a solo drive is TekworkX Motorsport's Zoe Woods in her Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS MR.

Reigning series title holder Shane Smollen had class wins in Pro-Am Cup, where he shared his Method Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS with former TCR Australia privateer Lachlan Mineeff.

They will face competition from the DNA Racing Team McLaren Artura GT4 driven by Jason Yu and Josh Buchan, and Steve Jakic and his stepson Ryder Quinn in a BMW M4 GT4 G82.

There will also be the second Love Motorsport Mercedes of Rob Love and Antonio Astuti, Mark Cotterell and Jarrod Hughes in their Ginetta G55, and Tony Quinn who ran on his own last time, but will be joined by young New Zealander Jackson Rooney in their Mercedes.

Am Cup will be hotly contested, led by Mark Griffith in his AMG against two Randall Racing BMWs with Jacob Lawrence and John Bowe in the newer specification G82, and Peter Lawrence will be partnered by Jamie Augustine in the older F82. Vince Gucciardo adds a Porsche flavour in his GB Galvanising Racing entry.

The class will be bolstered by a brand-new G55 that will be shared by Scott Turner and Rob Rubis, with support from Mackay Goodwin Lloyds Auctions. It recently arrived in Australia and has been tested by Turner at Queensland Raceway.

“Rob and I have mainly been in Production Cars where we are current Class B winners from last year,” said Turner.

“We decided to take a step up to race in more purpose-built cars and we think it's going to be the category to grow the most as it gets more coverage down the track.

“We've also got Blake Adamson helping us as our technical guy, who works with Cam Waters in Supercars, so we have a great little team behind us. We get a bit of help from Mark Griffith as he transports the car and can provide added support if needed.

“Testing has gone very well. Jordan Cox complemented the steering and braking of the Ginetta, so we know we're going in the right direction.”

As part of the Shannons SpeedSeries, Monochrome GT4 Australia will race on the West configuration for the first time on May 31-June 2 with live action broadcast on 7plus and 7mate.

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 2 at The Bend, Entry List