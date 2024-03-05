Mercedes is in the market for a new driver for 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari.

Several names have been linked with the seat, including Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, and 17-year-old Formula 2 rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Team boss Toto Wolff also failed to absolutely rule out a play for Verstappen, who has a long-term deal with Red Bull Racing.

The three-time world champion has a contract that runs through to the end of 2028. However, in Formula 1, everything is negotiable.

Tensions within Red Bull Racing are high. Though Horner has been cleared, there was a subsequent attempt to assassinate his character – which also failed as Horner's wife, Geri, offered a show of support on Saturday in Bahrain.

Since Horner was exonerated, there has been pressure from a number of figures within the paddock to make the report available, if only to the FIA.

It's a point that raises a number of concerns, especially around invasion of privacy.

The investigation generated hundreds of pages of evidence and testimony – such processes typically include third parties, contractors and so on, all of whom participate with the knowledge that their contributions remain confidential.

“There is tension here while [Horner] remains in position,” Jos Verstappen, Max's divisive father, told Mail Sport according to a report published on Saturday evening.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart.

“It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

It has been suggested Verstappen Snr is at the heart of the saga.

Both the Daily Mail and De Limburger have made such claims, implying Verstappen Snr was involved in initially leaking the investigation to De Telegraaf, a publication known to have close ties to the family, and the subsequent email.

Verstappen countered: “That wouldn't make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

The truth is unclear, but Verstappen's comments serve to highlight the tension within the team. And that, it's been suggested, could result in the triple world champion leaving.

“As of now: Horner stays, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey quit and Max goes to Mercedes,” Gerhard Berger, a close friend of Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, told F1-Insider.

For his part, team boss Toto Wolff acknowledged the possibility though in the same breath suggested it's unlikely when speaking with the media, including Speedcafe, after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I think the driver will always choose the quickest car,” he opined.

“That is fundamentally what it's all about.

“At the moment, Red Bull is the quickest car so that, in my opinion, will always be the priority.”

A decision on who will partner George Russell at Mercedes next season is not expected soon.

“Having George is great for the team,” Wolff said in the wake of Hamilton's bombshell.

“He's been going toe-to-toe with Lewis the last two seasons and there was nothing between them.

“Knowing that we have a driver at that level makes the decision for the second seat much more comfortable.

“And I haven't really properly reflected with the team on where we want to go, from rookie to very experienced.

“I don't know what is the best for a potential driver that's coming in for the team going forward.”

Of course, should Verstappen be available it would be foolish of any team not to at least attempt to secure his services.

The Dutchman has 55 race wins from just 186 starts, leaving him third on F1's all-time winners list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

In Bahrain, Verstappen dominated the race to win by more than 20 seconds over Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Perez, with George Russell third for Mercedes.