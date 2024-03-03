Horner has been under fire since early last month when news of an internal investigation over inappropriate behaviour became public.

The matter looked to have come to a close on Friday when Horner was cleared of inappropriate behaviour – only for an anonymous email leak to give the controversy fresh life.

The latest twist in the saga is explosive comments from Jos Verstappen, father of Red Bull's three-time world champion driver Max Verstappen, that effectively call on Horner to exit the team.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Verstappen Sr warned that the team will be “torn apart” if Horner retains the team principal role.

“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Verstappen said.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode.

“He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Verstappen also responded to rumours that he was part of a movement to unseat Horner from the job.

“That wouldn't make sense,” he said. “Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

Verstappen Jr kicked off the 2024 F1 season in perfect fashion on Saturday night, taking a dominant victory in Bahrain ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.