The Lowndes' will be part of the Shannons Adelaide Rally Prima Tour and Main Tour. They will be driving a Chevrolet Corvette.

Craig Lowndes will also be a guest speaker at the Prima Tour lunch on Friday November 8. In addition, he will be part of other Shannons Adelaide Rally events such as the Gouger Street Party on Saturday, November 9 and the Strathalbyn Lunch Stop and Town Stage on Sunday, November 10.

Lowndes has a long association with General Motors. He won all three of his Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars titles with Holden as well as four his seven Bathurst 1000 wins with the legendary Australian brand.

The Shannons Adelaide Rally is one of the largest tarmac rally events in the world, based in Adelaide with 30 stages across three days in and around the Adelaide Hills.

The event brings the community together for fun, free community events in the CBD, Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula.

The categories that compete range from the outright Competition class to non-competitive touring categories such as the single tour Prima Tour and Main Tour which is over three days.

Highlights of the event include the Gouger Street Party on the Saturday evening, and the town stage in the heart of Strathalbyn on the Sunday.

Then there are the spectator stages at the likes of Stirling/Aldgate (Wairoa Stage), Mount Lofty, Sturt Valley and more, with the spectator stages, the street party and lunch stops free community events.

For more information on this popular event, visit AdelaideRally.com.au.