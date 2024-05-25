Ty Gibbs took pole position in his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in a time of 30.475s and will share the front row with Kyle Busch, who clocked a 30.598s in the #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Busch was one of the early runners in the session and was more than four tenths of a second up on the field for much of proceedings before he was finally bettered.

Fastest of the Xfinity regulars was Chandler Smith in another JGR Toyota, putting the #81 Supra in third on the grid with a 30.639s lap, and he will start alongside RCR's Jesse Love (#2 Chevrolet).

None of the Kaulig Racing trio could crack the top 10, with AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet) the team's best in 11th on a 31.015s.

Van Gisbergen (#97 Chevrolet) ended up 29th on a 31.782s and Josh Williams (#11 Chevrolet) in 36th on a 32.122s.

The former at least cut almost four tenths (0.392s) from his fastest lap in Practice, which fed straight into Qualifying.

The session saw multiple spins or half-spins at Turn 4, including JJ Yelley smoking up the tyres on the #14 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet as he completed a full rotation yet stayed off the walls.

Xfinity Race start is scheduled for Saturday at 13:00 ET/Sunday at 03:00 AEST.

Van Gisbergen is also in the Cup Series field this weekend, with Practice and then Qualifying for the top tier from 17:05 ET/07:05 AEST.