The Supercars veteran chats with Andrew van Leeuwen about all of the big topics in the sport right now.

That includes his decision to jump ship from Grove Racing to Team 18, as well has his fast start to the 2024 season in Bathurst.

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.

Reynolds even has his say on the bizarre hat controversy that has been making headlines for the past week.

Check out the latest episode of The Hard Card at Authentic Collectables right now!