The deal represents an extension of a relationship with began in 2014 and saw the heritage Queensland team compete on the race track as DJR Team Penske for the six years from 2015 to 2020.

While Team Penske then departed Supercars as a competitor – having secured three drivers' championships and three teams' championships in the space of its latter four seasons in the category – Penske's truck business has remained as a commercial partner of Dick Johnson Racing.

David Noble, Chief Executive Officer of DJR, said, “We're delighted to be extending our dynamic alliance with Penske Australia & New Zealand.

“Having worked together for over a decade now, we continue to race towards victories both on and off the track.

“We thank Penske Australia & New Zealand for their ongoing support and look forward to the year ahead.”

Kimberley Ruddock, General Manager – Marketing at Penske Australia & New Zealand, added, “After over a decade, we're thrilled to be extending our partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team for another year.

“At Penske, we say winning is in our DNA – and this is true of DJR as well.

“Excitingly, we'll be primarily promoting our MAN Truck & Bus brand on the race cars this year.”

DJR will field Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison in its two Ford Mustangs this season.

It has also taken on an expanded role on the Ford side as engine supplier to the Blue Oval squads, although that business will be operated separately from the race team.

A DJR Mustang was present at Queensland Raceway yesterday for engine development work, as it seeks to lock down specifications for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.