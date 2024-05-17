Phil Keed normally heads up the #14 Middy's Racing crew but will be absent from Wanneroo Raceway after a flight cancellation meant he could not make it back from the United States in time.

Jason Bonney will step up from his usual role as Fullwood's Data Engineer, with BJR Head of Engineering Paul Scalzo on radio communications beside him.

Keed has been in Charlotte, where his son was competing in a BMX world championship event, but has prepped with Fullwood and Bonney before jetting off across the Pacific.

“Data Engineer Jason Bonney will be stepping up with Head of Engineering Paul Scalzo on radio comms for #14,” read a post from BJR on X.

“Bryce and Jason have worked closely together ahead of the weekend and are confident in their preparation.”

BJR has arrived in Western Australia after Andre Heimgartner drove the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro to victory in the previous event of the season, triumphing on the Saturday at Taupo in what was his first win for the Albury team.

After a rough start to the 2024 campaign, followed by a rookie test day for Jaxon Evans at Queensland Raceway, Heimgartner vaulted from 17th in the drivers' championship to eighth across the Taupo weekend and came up just shy of the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy for the New Zealand ‘round winner'.

Fullwood sits 20th on the points table but was a DNF in Race 7 at Taupo after being hit by Jack Le Brocq, then finished 18th on the Sunday after a lowly qualifying result.

“I feel like we zigged instead of zagged and I feel like the car actually has quite a lot of potential in it,” said the 2019 Super2 Series winner, at the conclusion of racing at Taupo.

Practice 1 at Wanneroo starts this afternoon at 14:20 local time/16:20 AEST.