The Frenchman will be making a return to Mount Panorama barely more than four months after his Bathurst 1000 debut to drive a Porsche 911 GT3R 992 with fellow factory drivers Klaus Bachler and Patrick Pilet.

For HubAuto, its spell away from the hallowed circuit has been longer, with the entry which it announced a week ago being its first in the Bathurst 12 Hour since 2020.

Estre, though, has several starts at Mount Panorama in addition to last year's Great Race debut, finishing third in class in the 12 Hour in 2018.

“Glad to be back in Bathurst with HubAuto Racing,” he said.

“It's one of the best tracks in the world, and the competition this year is higher than ever.

“I can't wait to drive on the mountain and share the car with Klaus and Patrick. We finished second in the last race we did together [Petit Le Mans, last October]; let's try to improve one more step!”

Bachler remarked, “Bathurst is one of the best tracks in the world. This race is a big challenge with great competition.

“Sharing the car with Patrick and Kevin is awesome, and we are ready to fight for the victory.”

Pilet added, “I'm extremely happy to join HubAuto Racing for this amazing race.

“I have a first experience at Bathurst before, and it's an amazing track and event.

“It's definitely a race I would like to add to my collection. And sharing the car with Klaus and Kevin will be again a pleasure.”

While HubAuto is headquartered in Taiwan and its factory at Malaysia's Sepang circuit, there is a somewhat local connection in its Australian Technical Director, Phillip Di Fazio.

Team Principal/Owner Morris Chen said, “We are greatly anticipating having Klaus, Kevin and Patrick for HubAuto Racing's return to Bathurst.

“All of the drivers work well together, and it is a wonderful opportunity to have them join us.

“Our team is confident that we have the right combination of skills and experience which places us in an excellent position for success.”

As for Grove Racing, it is in action in the 6H Abu Dhabi and 24H Dubai over the next two weekends, campaigning a Mercedes-AMG GT3, but will sit out the Bathurst 12 Hour as a result.

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.