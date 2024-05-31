Max Papis Innovations will sponsor the new ‘Up on the Wheel' award, which will go to the Trans Am driver who executes the most overtakes during each round.

At the end of the year the top performers will receive custom MPI ‘Wheel Men of the Year' steering wheels.

The award will be applied retrospectively to the first three rounds, the winners Tom Davies (Sandown), Nathan Herne (Symmons Plains) and Ben Grice (Phillip Island).

The move comes as part of MPI's expansion in Australia, which includes supplying the control steering wheel to Supercars, and collaborations with Racer Industries and CoolDrive Auto Parts.

“Our partnership with Trans Am in Australia, alongside Excel racing and our ongoing relationship with the Supercars Championship, are pivotal for our expansion and commitment in Australia,” said Papis.

“By providing high-quality equipment and recognising driver achievements, we aim to enhance the racing experience at all levels.”

The partnership will also give Trans Am competitors access to discounted MPI products.

“The Trico Trans Am Series is proud to be associated with MPI and, with its support, facilitate unique and meaningful trophies for the drivers in Trans Am,” said Nestora Strintzos, General Manager – Commercial & Partnerships at ARG.

“As a brand founded by Max Papis – a true racer who earned success and respect competing in the highest levels of world motorsport – MPI produces motorsport equipment that is designed by drivers, for drivers, and is an appropriate partner to acknowledge the competitors who race hard and smart through the Trans Am field.”