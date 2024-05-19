Feeney qualified 12th in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro while neither of the Penrite Racing Mustangs made it through to the final stanza of Qualifying for Race 10 at Wanneroo Raceway.

The former missed the cut by 0.0075s in Part 2, while championship-leading team-mate Will Brown went on to claim third on the starting grid.

“Not pumped,” admitted Feeney.

“Just, that's me tapped out there at the moment, so, not where we want to be.

“We'll have a look. Obviously, Will's been pretty quick this weekend; we've just been on the back foot, so we've got a bit of work to do.

“It's certainly not where we want to be.”

Feeney was 11th before Randle moved up to 10th and shuffled him back another spot.

There was time to respond for the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver, but not the pace.

“Even on my second lap, halfway through, I started dropping off quite a bit, so that's what I had,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, we're nowhere near it at the moment, so we'll see what we can do for the race.

“Obviously, we're okay, we're better than where we're starting, so we'll see what we can do.”

Payne will start even further back in 16th, and the Grove Racing pilot was unable to pinpoint what went wrong.

“I'm not really too sure,” he said.

“Like, in the first part, we were competitive and we set a pretty good time.

“I don't know, something went wrong there and just wasn't able to get the time out of it.

“So, it's frustrating, but we're working really hard and we're going to try and see if we can fix it and have a better race car.”

Payne will start one position ahead of team-mate Richie Stanaway this afternoon.

Grove is currently third in the teams' championship, having lost second place to Walkinshaw Andretti United when Chaz Mostert won and Ryan Wood finished fourth on the previous afternoon.