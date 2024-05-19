Waters' fastest lap in the last segment proved 0.0312s faster than Race 9 winner Chaz Mostert's final effort in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang, with championship leader Will Brown qualifying third in the #87 Red Bull Ampol Camaro.

Feeney was not the only notable deeper in the field, with both Grove Racing entries also missing out on advancement to the latter 10 minutes.

Qualifying for Race 10 was a knockout affair and the third and final stanza saw Mostert punch out a 0:54.8352s on his first flyer.

Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) was on top once the first runs came to an end having set a 0:54.7512s, with Mostert second, from Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) on a 0:54.8753s, with Waters fourth on a 0:54.9142s and Brown sixth on a 0:55.0864s.

The Dick Johnson Racing duo were both out of their cars after the first runs, and likewise PremiAir Racing's Tim Slade, as the other seven headed back out to try and snatch pole position from Davison.

Brown reset the fastest lap with as 0:54.5968s and Brodie Kostecki (#1 Erebus Motorsport Camaro) moved into second on a 0:54.7192s before he was pipped by Mostert on a 0:54.6731s.

In the final minute, Waters put the #6 Monster Energy Mustang on top with a 0:54.5545s, before Mostert got back onto the front row with a 0:54.5857s.

Brown ended up third and Ryan Wood (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang) fourth, but the latter is set to start seventh after incurring a grid penalty for impeding Mark Winterbottom when he re-entered the track from an off at Turn 1 in Part 1 of the session.

Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) thus inherits fourth on the starting grid, with Kostecki fifth and Davison promoted to sixth, then Wood, De Pasquale in eighth, David Reynolds (#20 Tradie Beer Camaro), and Slade (#200 Nulon Camaro).

Earlier, in Part 2, Davison was quickest on a 0:54.6004s on his only run.

The #17 Mustang pilot came under investigation for allegedly also impeding Winterbottom in the first segment but was cleared during the second segment.

While he sat out the final runs, the other 19 remaining drivers went again, with Randle up two spots to 10th on a 0:54.8045s which knocked Cameron Hill (#4 Supaglass Camaro) out of the hunt for pole.

It also pushed Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), whose best was a 0:54.8120s, back to 12th and there was no coming back from there for the championship contender.

He will thus start outside of Hill on Row 6, while Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy's Camaro) ended up 13th, from Aaron Love (#3 CoolDrive Mustang), Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro), Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), Richie Stanaway (#26 Penrite Mustang), Nick Percat (#10 Bendix Camaro), Jaxon Evans (#12 SCT Logistics Camaro), and James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro).

Back in Part 1, Mostert was quickest with a 0:54.6132s and team-mate Wood advanced in seventh on a 0:54.7899s set after the off at Turn 1.

Heimgartner was 24th until he lifted to 20th with his final lap and bumped James Courtney out by 0.0661s.

Courtney (#7 Snowy River Caravans Mustang) will thus start 21st, alongside Jack Le Brocq (#9 Bic Camaro), with Winterbottom (#18 DeWalt Camaro) and Macauley Jones (#96 Pizza Hut Camaro) on the back row.

Race 10, another 55-lapper, starts this afternoon at 15:45 local time/17:45 AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 10, Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint