The #8 Ferrari 296 of Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte completed a sweep of the day's sessions with a 1:24.9857s in Practice 2, almost 10 seconds off the pace in a dry opening hit-out.

Team-mates Chaz Mostert/Liam Talbot took second on a 1:25.2528s in the #1 296, with Brendon Leitch claiming third in the #7 Melbourne Performance Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 on a 1:25.4268s as co-driver Tim Miles sat out the session.

Triple Eight Race Engineering's Declan Fraser/Peter Hackett were fourth in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at just a further 0.0010s off the pace, with Renee Gracie/Paul Stokell rounding out the top five in another MPC Audi.

Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti (Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG) were sixth, from Nick McBrode/Steve Brooks (MPC Audi) and Am class pace-setters James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris (Tigani Mercedes-AMG).

Brad Schumacher took ninth in the MPC Audi which he is sharing with Will Brown and Marcel Zalloua/Sergio Pires (Valmont Racing Audi) ended up 10th.

Qualifying kicks off tomorrow at 08:00 local time/08:30 AEST as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.