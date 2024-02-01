Andretti had sought to join the grid for 2025 with a power unit supplied under regulations stating an existing supplier must provide an engine to a team when requested.

That was to bridge the gap ahead of Cadillac's entry into the sport as a power unit supplier from 2026.

However, the sport's commercial rights holder took issue with that approach, among other aspects of the project, including questioning the squad's ability to present a competitive car.

As a result, it decided Andretti's value proposition didn't meet the threshold for admittance into the championship.

In response, the FIA issued a short statement.

“The FIA notes the announcement from Formula One Management in relation to the FIA Formula One World Championship teams' Expressions of Interest process,” it said.

“We are engaging in dialogue to determine next steps.”

The FIA opened the process for prospective new teams, with a number expressing interest.

Four formal expressions of interest were submitted, with Andretti's the only to progress to the “next phase” of the process.

At that point, Formula 1 became involved as it assessed the commercial worth of the American team's entry.

That process led to the squad's attempt being blocked, with F1 stating its “assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the Championship.

“The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the Applicant would be a competitive participant.”

It added: “We were not able to identify any material expected positive effect on CRH financial results, as a key indicator of the pure commercial value of the Championship.

“On the basis of the application as it stands, we do not believe that the Applicant has shown that it would add value to the Championship.

“We conclude that the Applicant's application to participate in the Championship should not be successful.”