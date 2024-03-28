Spread across the Nanango, Elgin Vale and Gallangowan State Forest areas, 30 crews looked to start their seasons on a high over two heats and eight stages.

In their Mitsubishi Evo 9, Brinkman and Hughes won both heats and had a 1:30 advantage overall. They finished ahead of Ian Menzies and Robert McGowan (Evo 9) with Erik Johnsson and Larisa Biggar (Subaru Impreza WRX STi) another 1:03 behind.

Ryan Williams and Brad Jones were the pacesetters in their WRX as they won Heat 1. They had victories on stages two and three after Menzies topped the first. However a 25s penalty meant they would be second to Brinkman by 10s.

Williams continued to be the pacesetter with wins in the first three stages of Heat 2. With two stages remaining and a comfortable lead their rally was done. During service a rag was accidentally left in the engine bay which was then sucked into the turbo when he drove down the road.

Steve Arthur and Phil Bonser (Evo 9) were also strong performers and fourth at the end of Heat 1. But they two were DNFs which left Badenoch and Wilson fourth overall and first 2WD in their Toyota Celica RA40.

Fifth were Simon and Elysia (Evo 6) ahead of Craig Aggio/Megan Bryrn (Toyota GR Yaris), Todd Webster/Holly Arbon (WRX) and Ralph French/Karl Wilson (WRX). Ninth and second in 2WD were Tim Collingwood and Kelvin O’Shea (Honda Civic Type R) while tenth went to Heath Dutton and Matt Thompson, the Clubman winners in their Daihatsu Charade.

Round 2 of the Queensland Rally Championship will be at Coffs Harbour. It was initially scheduled for April 20 but has been moved to May 25.