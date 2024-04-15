Young Victorian, Lewis Francis scored a third placed finish in the OK category of the Champions of the Future event at val D'Argenton in France.

Driving for the KR factory team, it was Francis' first podium since taking his racing to Europe last year.

He wasn't the only Australian in the Senior field, with Xavier Avramides finishing in 35th place for the Tony Kart factory.

Queenslander, Brodie Norris wasn't able to qualify for the Final.

In Junior, William Calleja qualified for the final, however was involved in a lap one incident and didn't finish, while James Anagnostiadis – who starred in the recent Academy event – didn't qualify for the final.