The American-registered operation will carry a largely black design which, side-on, shares strong similarities with the 2023 livery.

However, the top of the monocoque has switched from white to black for the forthcoming season.

It is the only significant change on the car, with major backer Moneygram remaining on the airbox and front wing as team owner Gene Haas's business brandishes the sidepods and rear wing.

Haas heads into the coming season with a new team boss, Ayao Komatsu, taking over from Guenther Steiner, who left the operation at the end of 2023.

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg remain, both in the final year of their current contracts

Formula 2 race winner Oliver Bearman has been named as reserve driver alongside Pietro Fittipaldi.

Haas is the second team to show off its 2024 look after McLaren unveiled its design last month.

Four more reveals are scheduled for this week, with Williams and Sauber on Monday, followed by Alpine on Wednesday and Red Bull Racing on Thursday.