Jack Perkins will run a tribute livery to his father's first Bathurst 1000 win alongside Peter Brock, in next weekend's Dunlop Super2 Series round at the Penrite Sandown SuperSprint.
Jack Perkins will run a tribute livery to his father's first Bathurst 1000 win alongside Peter Brock, in next weekend's Dunlop Super2 Series round at the Penrite Sandown SuperSprint.
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.