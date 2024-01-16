“We embarked on a journey fuelled by passion and speed, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said team principle Garth Walden.

“We celebrate and reflect on the last 10 years of Garth Walden Racing, are incredibly proud of how far we have come.”

“Reaching a decade is a true testament to the dedication and skill of our incredible team who have worked with us all throughout the journey to now.”

Based at Prospect, a suburb in Sydney's west, GWR Australia has fielded cars and drivers in Porsche Carrera Cup, GT World Challenge, Radical Cup, Prototype Series, Supersports, Production Cars, various Time Attack competitions and various tarmac rallies.

The team has contested many of Australia's most significant endurance races which included the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 6 Hour as well as the grassroots Wakefield, Winton and Sydney 300s.

The team has had numerous successes, notably multiple outright titles in Radical Cup Australia, the NSW Supersports Championship and three in World Time Attack. There have been class titles in NSW Production Touring Cars and at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

GWR have also taken outright race and round wins in Carrera Cup and GT World Challenge Australia. Noteable drivers that have raced with GWR include Dylan O'Keeffe, Thomas Randle, Brett Hobson, Mike Bailey, Mike Sheargold, Tyler Everingham, Chris Perini, Peter Paddon, brothers Ben and Michael Kavich, and Walden himself.

“A decade of challenges, triumphs, and breaking barriers, GWR has been a labour of passion and dedication. I am immensely proud of the journey we've undertaken and the incredible team both past and present that has made it all possible.

“A massive thank you to every single person who has been part of GWR along the way, as we celebrate a decade of adrenaline-pumping moments. Here's to the next lap, the next victory, and the next 10 years living out the motorsport dream!” Walden added.

GWR workshop is not only the headquarters for its race operation but the facility also houses specialist equipment for vehicle maintenance, engine building/sub-assembly and suspension/damper servicing and configuration.