Steiner's attendance at the former location of the Australian Grand Prix was confirmed earlier this month, although details about his involvement were kept under wraps at the time.

Now it has been announced that the Italian will sit in the passenger seat while Courtney cuts laps in a Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang in the Adelaide Parklands, on Saturday, March 16 at 14:15.

The 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will not be the first time that Courtney and Steiner have crossed paths, given the former was a test driver and the latter the team principal at the Jaguar F1 team in 2001 and 2002.

Jaguar was then owned by the Ford Motor Company and the Drive to Survive star has also worked directly in a Blue Oval programme, in its World Rally Championship effort in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

Courtney is a two-time overall (Sunday race) winner of Supercars' Adelaide 500, and of three races in the South Australian capital in total, on an abbreviated version of the F1 circuit.

Steiner is one of several F1 personalities who will attend this year's Adelaide Motorsport Festival, alongside Valtteri Bottas, Liam Lawson, Damon Hill, and Sky Sports commentator David Croft.

The event runs from March 16-17, the weekend before the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix takes place at Albert Park, where Courtney will again be in action as part of the Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint.

Steiner will also be working that weekend, as a pundit for Network 10‘s free-to-air telecast of the event in Australia.