The cameo is a one-off as the Australian GP is the only F1 event of the year set to be broadcast on free-to-air television, owing to anti-siphoning laws.

Steiner boasts more than 15 years of experience in F1 with roles at Jaguar and Red Bull before leading Haas' F1 effort from 2014 until the end of 2023.

In that time, he became a popular figure, achieving cult-like status, courtesy of his exploits on the Drive to Survive Netflix series.

He was replaced as team principal at Haas at the end of last season but is poised to return to F1 next weekend as part of Germany's RTL broadcast in Bahrain.

It will mark his first paddock appearance since leaving Haas and comes as a precursor to his role in front of the camera with Network 10.

“With Guenther Steiner, we have managed to get a long-time manager and Formula 1 insider directly from the paddock in front of the RTL microphones, who will enrich our live broadcasts with current insights and plain text,” said RTL's Inga Leschek.

“In addition, Steiner is a real character who is extremely popular among many Formula 1 fans.”

Following his debut behind the mic in Bahrain, the 58-year-old will head to Australia.

Steiner will spend over a week Down Under, starting with an appearance at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

He'll then appear in a Q&A in front of some 2000 people on the eve of the Australian GP in Melbourne, where he'll feature as part of the broadcast team.

Albert Park hosts Round 3 of the F1 season on March 22-24.

Network 10 Australian GP Television Coverage

March 22 11:30 – 17:30 March 23 10:00 – 17:30 March 24 08:30 – 17:00

Australian Grand Prix session times