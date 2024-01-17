Goodall is the latest in a string of Toyota 86 drivers to make the step up to either Super2 or the Super3 class, although his most recent exploits saw him bag pole position on his V8 SuperUtes debut in Adelaide.

He will drive Gomersall's ex-Triple Eight Race Engineering ZB Commodore, which was raced in the top tier by Jamie Whincup in 2018 before moving to Matt Stone Racing.

“Since I was a kid, honestly it was a dream to become a Supercar driver,” the 20-year-old told Speedcafe.

“So, now to be stepping into the second-tier series really puts me in the box seat to do everything I need to do to perform in front of the big teams and eventually get myself there.

“There's a lot of experience in that field so I think it's going to be very competitive – definitely going to be the toughest year we've had yet – but I'd like to keep the car clean, come away with consistent top 10 results, and hopefully we're around the back of that top five mark.”

Goodall's deal comes after creating an impression on team owner Jason Gomersall while team-mate of his son Ben in the Sieders Racing Team's 86 programme.

“He raced with my son in Toyota 86s last year in the same team and I got to know him through that,” explained Jason Gomersall to Speedcafe.

“Good kid, good attitude, he's got very good raw speed and very good racecraft, so I think he's got all the potential to do well in Super2.

“He's got to benchmark himself against all the other first-year drivers and if he could finish every race in the top 10, and at times at the pointy end, he'll have a good season.”

Goodall's move comes after Seton chose to step back from driving in Super2 in order to help grow the Gomersall Motorsport business.

His duties will include engineering its Super2 entry in 2024.

“I started as a mechanic at DJR in 2017 and then moved across to running my own car for three years when I was in Super2,” the third-generation racer told Speedcafe.

“So, I've just always been involved in the mechanical and engineering side of it, and learned from experience and the feel of each change in the car and what it does.”

Gomersall noted, “Aaron's driven a lot of different things and he's done a fair bit of driver coaching in a whole bunch of things over time.

“But, more importantly, he's become very familiar with those Triple Eight cars in the last three seasons; first, the Triple Eight VF and then the ZB last year.

“Triple Eight has their own particular philosophy of how to run those cars so he's very familiar with that and to be able to pass that onto Reuben will be pretty invaluable.”

Gomersall himself has elected not to drive in the Super3 class this year but his team is set to be active in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series and is eyeing an expansion back to two cars in Super2 next year.

Goodall will test in early-February, with the 2024 Dunlop Super2 Series starting at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on February 23-25.