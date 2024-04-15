The all-new GR86 is the model, built in collaboration with Toyota partners Neal Bates Motorsport, that will replace the Toyota 86 cars that have been so popular since its inception in 2016. That first series was won by Will Brown, and subsequently Jimmy Vernon, Tim Brook, Aaron Borg, Lachlan Gibbons and Ryan Casha.

From the manufacturer that has the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, the race version of the GR86 is a refined and improved version of the 86. The changes are evident with the more aerodynamic body styling, slightly lower, longer, and wider in the rear and with a stiffer chassis.

Under the bonnet, the boxer engine has increase from 2.0lt to 2.4lt. Power output is up by 10 percent to 245hp (183kw) and torque increased to 184.5ft/lbs (250Nm).

It is expected that the new cars will be around 2s a lap faster than the previous car. On launch day the best times of the GR86 over those set in Scholarship Series qualifying in the old cars, was 1.3s. That is a strong indication that gap will be more as the season progresses.

Seventeen of the new generation cars had sessions on the Gardiner circuit. Most were previously in the 86 Series like Bradi Owen, Matt Hillyer, Brock Stinson, Jack Wesbury and Jordan Freestone.

The 86 Series winner from 2022, Gibbons returns after a near 12 sabbatical, and Aussie Racing Car Series winner Josh Anderson. Many are making the transition from Excels and include Will Seal, Zane Rinaldi, Harry Tomkins, Charlie Nash and Cooper Barnes.

Max Geoghegan has a new GR86 and also took part in the opening round of the TGRA Scholarship Series where he was the overall winner. He was third in Race 1 before promoted to second when Hayden Hume was repositioned to third. Geoghegan then won the next two races ahead of Race 1 winner Ryan Tomsett.

Behind Hume who had three thirds, Jack Wood finished fourth overall ahead of teammate Alice Buckley, Ben Stewart, Ben Gomersall, Cadel Ambrose, Lincoln Taylor and Royce Lyne who was 10th in the field of 30.

Round 2 will be at The Bend on May 24-26 and followed by Phillip Island (June 15-16), Queensland Raceway (August 2-4) and Sandown (August 23-25). The GR86 Cup will be a support to the Supercars Championship and begins at Townsville in July.