The Australian whisky brand has made an offer to Waters of free shipping on its products if he uses the discount code “SALTYCAM,” in a humorous take on the clash which cost both drivers a shot at victory in Race 5 of the Supercars Championship.

The Ned team has also given a blunt assessment of the incident in said open letter, which was posted on its social media channels and reads as follows:

Dear Cam Waters, an open letter from NED Whisky.

G’day Cam! Hope you’re well mate. Hell of a weekend at the Aussie Grand Prix, we were stoked to see yourself and our boy Matty Payne on the front row for this evening’s race!

It was a great move by Matty out the back to take back the lead, unfortunately it all got a bit messy at the end of that lap.

You see, at NED Australian Whisky we love being passionate, brave and daring. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. That’s why our whisky has flavours of beautiful honey, vanilla and caramel and not salty tears.

Maybe next time you run up the back of someone so they’re off the racing line, don’t expect them to know what you’re gonna do next. But all good, that’s racing – move on and we’ll see you tomorrow for the last race of the weekend.

Use the code SALTYCAM for free Australia wide shipping. We’ll send you a bottle mate.

Thanks,

NED Australian Whisky and the Payne/Stanaway/Penrite Racing fan club.

Waters laid the blame on Payne for the crash, specifically for swinging wide to open up Turn 14 when the #6 Mustang was already overlapping.

“I don’t know if he didn’t see I was there, but if he didn’t see I was there it’s pretty bad spatial awareness,” declared the Tickford driver.

Stewards, though, decided that the drivers shared the blame for their downfalls, including Waters for the initial bump at Turn 13 which sent the #19 Mustang wide, and decided not to issue a penalty to either.