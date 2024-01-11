Haas has parted company with technical director Simone Resta, who could now possibly return to former team Ferrari.

In a bid to strengthen the ties between the two teams, given the longstanding partnership that commenced when Haas joined F1 in 2016, the Scuderia's then head of chassis engineering Resta joined the American outfit at the start of 2021.

Resta initially joined Ferrari in 2001, rising through the ranks to become its chief designer in 2014 before moving on to join another Ferrari partner, Sauber, four years later as technical director.

After starting with Sauber at the end of May 2018, Resta's stint was shortlived as he returned to Ferrari in July of the following year to oversee the team's chassis department.

Resta's arrival at Haas on January 1, 2021, was designed to help the team build towards the start of the new aerodynamic regulations era that came into force at the start of 2022.

Haas, however, has struggled in the technical department over the past two seasons, finishing bottom of the constructors' championship last year.

The VF-23, driven by Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, became renowned for suffering from severe tyre degradation during grands prix that resulted in the drivers plummeting down the order, even after top-10 qualifying results.

The introduction of an upgrade ahead of the United States Grand Prix in October failed to deliver the hoped-for upturn in fortunes as it switched its developmental approach, adopting a more Red Bull-esque sidepod concept.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg were then unable to determine which version of the car was better, with the duo running different specs at the following races.

At this stage, Resta's future is unclear as he has been linked with a return to Ferrari, whilst Stake – that has taken over the branding of Sauber for the next two years before Audi's takeover in 2026 – has also been mentioned.