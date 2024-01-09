The duo achieved glory in the second tier of Supercars in 2017 at Matt Stone Racing before advancing to the Supercars Championship.

After a period away from the sport for health reasons, McDougall re-emerged last year, initially in a consultancy role back at MSR then as Race Engineer on Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Supercheap Auto wildcard.

It was also last year that he launched The Complete Race Driver, which began as an online resource, with 65 lessons encompassing video and text.

While Hazelwood is expected to race with Erebus Motorsport in this year’s Supercars enduros, he will also work as a driver coach.

An announcement from The Complete Race Driver proclaimed, “Todd will join forces with owner Wes McDougall to provide a wide range of motorsport coaching and engineering services ranging from track day testing, to simulator training, to professional race meeting support, to video and data analysis and more.”

Hazelwood himself said, “It’s really cool to team up with my mate Wes McDougall once again.

“We have plenty of successful on-track history together and we’re both super excited to combine our knowledge and skills into a service for anyone to now access.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my racing and motorsport knowledge with the next generation of our sport.

“It’ll be both exciting and satisfying to help progress skills and motorsport careers with The Complete Race Driver.

“We have created a very broad range of services available to ensure we can support any type of motorsport goal.”

McDougall added, “I am excited to once again be working with Todd, who will help bolster the capabilities of The Complete Race Driver.

“Our aim is to help drivers and teams from all walks of life to achieve their goals and administer motorsport coaching using data driven knowledge, experience, and clear communication.

“Todd is a studious, fast and professional driver who has driven a broad range of machinery and tasted a lot of success despite his young age.

“I look forward to being able to work with Todd and help all the drivers that we work with.”

Hazelwood, who drove full-time last year for the Blanchard Racing Team, is expected to pair up with Jack Le Brocq for this year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 in the #9 Erebus Camaro.