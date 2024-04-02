Waters and Payne clashed during the third of four races during the Australian Grand Prix weekend while battling for the lead on the second lap.

Waters initially ran Payne wide at the penultimate corner, before Payne strayed to the left and made side-by-side contact with Waters on the way into the last corner.

The outcome was both cars in the wall and out of the race, prompting a heated exchange as Waters confronted Payne while the Kiwi was still strapped in his car.

Supercars has now published the team radio of the clash, which reveals what Waters said to Payne – albeit with plenty of bleeped expletives.

“****** dumb ***,” said Waters. “I’m ******* beside you. Where the *** did you think I was going to go?”

Payne responded with, “I tried to open the corner…”

The video also highlights the radio chatter between each driver and their respective engineers as the incident played out.

“Turned in on me, put me in,” reported Waters as the impact happened.

“Copy mate, try and get the car back if you can,” was the response from engineer Sam Potter.

“Nah it’s ******, dude,” replied Waters.

Payne, meanwhile, was told to stay in the car by Jack Bell, before being told he had lost his rear wing.

Neither driver was penalised for the incident given that both had played a part.