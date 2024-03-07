L'Amie and his wife Wendy will jet to the US in May and will be on the starting grid when the cars are rolled out for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

After three successful years at the Repco Bathurst 1000, the Ultimate Motorsport Prize programme was extended to include a second raffle to the Indy 500 this year with the help of Team Penske – creating one of the best fan prizes in world motorsports.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize was originally developed by Pirtek as a fundraising activity four years ago for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney and its success with the local event sparked the idea for the US venture, which has helped raise in excess of $28,000.

“I can't believe it, I'm speechless,” said L'Amie, when contacted by Speedcafe.com about his win.

“I am a massive fan of the Penske organization across the board and to win this as guests of Pirtek and Team Penske is just incredible.

“I am a motorsports nut and enjoy everything from Supercars to drags, rallying and IndyCar.

“The Indy 500 is a bucket list event for any race fan and I cannot believe we are going.”

L'Amie, 63, moved to South-East Queensland from Auckland 36 years ago and has a soft spot for both Penske drivers Scott McLauglin and Will Power.

“Obviously I am a Scott [McLaughlin] fan because he is a Kiwi and for what he has achieved in the sport,” said L'Amie.

“I am also a Will [Power] fan because he is from just up the road in Toowoomba.

“We have bought tickets in the previous Bathurst raffles and saved up to buy five tickets in the Indy 500 draw. The money obviously goes to a great cause, but to win is just a dream come true for us.”

Pirtek CEO, Stephen Dutton, said the response to the inaugural Indy 500 raffle was impressive and has laid the foundation for an even bigger rollout in 2025.

“The reaction to the inaugural Indy 500 raffle has been terrific,” said Dutton.

“We have to thank the Penske organisation and Speedcafe.com for their support in helping us raise more than $28,000 for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent's Hospital.

“There is nothing quite like the Indy 500 and I am sure Brent and Wendy will have the time of their lives.

“We are thrilled to be working with Team Penske on this initiative and happy to be underwriting the activity to ensure all proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Centre at St Vincent's Hospital.

“Pirtek has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Penske Australia and New Zealand and Team Penske in both Australia and the US and we were delighted when they agreed to contribute to this initiative and we cannot thank their team enough.

“We think we can grow this massively in 2025 and we are already working on ideas.”

Brett “Crusher” Murray, the founder of Speedcafe.com and who campaigned his own Pirtek-backed car in the 100th Indy 500 with Matt Brabham, will personally host the L'Amies at this year's race.

“It was wonderful to get such a reaction from Brent when I rang him with the news,” said Murray.

“We have a great trip planned for Brent and Wendy and everyone involved is determined to give them an experience they will never forget. We have a few surprises up our sleeve.”

The prize includes return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2024 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Team Penske drivers McLaughlin and or Power, access to the Team Penske hospitality area, a meet and greet with NBC's Australian commentator Leigh Diffey, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

The inaugural raffle has been made possible by Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.com.

The fourth Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 will be launched in coming weeks.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease.

THE ULTIMATE INDY 500 PRIZE