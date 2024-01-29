From Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Nirwan competed in national rally events for years before he switch to circuit racing at the beginning of 2023. He took part in the Indonesian ITCR 3600 Max National championship in a Audi RS3 LMS TCR which means he is familiar with the equipment he will race this year.

“Driving in Australia has been my dream. I was surprised and honoured when Team Soutar Motorsport approached me at the end of last season to join forces,” said Nirwan who did live in Brisbane for 12 years and racing in Australia will feel like a home coming.

“There is no target for this year, its more to get my feet wet. All the circuits here are new to me, so nothing too crazy. Will just keep my head straight, adapt as fast as I can, learn from my teammate, I'm very lucky to have Zac as my teammate. He is a very experienced driver, there is a lot I can learn from him I'm sure.”

Nirwan who also has the support of the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo, will pilot the same Audi that Will Brown drove to two Kumho TCR World Tour victories at Sydney Motorsport Park last year.

Soutar was the first driver to win a race as a privateer entry in 2022 and hopes to take what was learned about the team's new Audi last season and turn it into a fully-fledged championship assault.

Last year he had five podium place finishes. Reliability and consistency will be the focus this season to ensure that the team is in the championship hunt by the final round at Bathurst in November.

“I'm hugely excited not only to announce the continuation of Tufflift Hoist's support of myself and my racing endeavours, but to also welcome Glenn Nirwan to the Tufflift Racing family,” said Soutar.

“It's an absolute dream come true to be a part of a two-car team, and I can't wait to get to Sandown and see two identical Tufflift Racing Audi's lining up on the grid. It will definitely be a surreal moment for everyone involved.”

At the first round at Sandown, Melbourne Performance Centre will run Nirwan in the second Tufflift Racing Audi. Indonesia's BRM Motorsport will take over the operation of the car during race weekends at the next two rounds and will work with MPC and Team Soutar Motorsport.