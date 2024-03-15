Proceedings at the exclusive, resort-style motorsport park begin on Thursday, March 21 with a ‘draw party’ which will randomly allocate the 27 drivers to either of two groups.

Qualifying

Following test sessions, each group will roll out for a 12-minute qualifying session on the Saturday evening to determine the starting grid for their respective heat races.

For the first time ever in IndyCar, drivers will have push-to-pass available in qualifying, with each allocated 40 seconds’ worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat races

The heat races will take place on the Sunday, with each running for 10 laps or timed at 20 minutes.

Laps under full course yellow will not count but the race clock will continue, and a lap is deemed complete when the leader crosses the start-finish line.

Each car will be allocated a new set of tyres for the heat races, but there are no compulsory pit stops and only emergency service will be allowed.

As in qualifying, cars will receive 40 seconds of push-to-pass in each race.

The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge

The top six from each heat race will advance to the 12-car field for The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge ‘final’.

The pole position and odd number starting positions are determined by the heat race winner, with the fastest time from qualifications occupying the pole and the remainder of that heat race line up in positions 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final will consist of 20 laps divided into two 10-lap sprints with a 10-minute ‘half time’ break.

During the break, all cars will return to their pit boxes and only allowed to:

Add fuel

Adjust front and rear wing angles and wickers

Adjust tyre pressure

Attend to the driver

All rules from the heat races will apply except:

A time limit shall not apply

The 40 seconds of push-to-pass will be reset after the half time break.

During the second 10-lap segment, should a full course yellow occur, the cars’ actual position on track will determine the restart lineup.

Tyres used during the heat race will be the replacement tyre for the final, if needed and approved by IndyCar.

Prize money

As previously announced, the prize money for The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge is:

Total: $1.756 million (Largest purse in IndyCar history outside of Indy 500; AUD 2.670 million)

First Place: $500,000

Second Place: $350,000

Third Place: $250,000

Fourth Place: $100,000

Fifth Place: $50,000

Sixth through 27th Place: $23,000 each

“This will be an incredible new event for the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President/CEO Mark Miles.

“The unique format and record-setting purse will bring extra energy and drama to a competition set against a scenic and compelling backdrop.”

Meanwhile, McLaren has confirmed that Callum Ilott will again fill in for the injured David Malukas at The Thermal Club.

As usual, the event will be streamed in Australia on Stan Sport.