The Sydneysider will drive the #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the ST-X class for SRO GT3-homologated cars.

Ojeda has become a regular presence in the GT3 arena, including with Craft-Bamboo in February's Bathurst 12 Hour.

He said ahead of his upcoming start, “I'm really looking forward to joining Craft-Bamboo Racing for the Fuji 24 Hour.

“Fuji is such an iconic circuit with years of history so the opportunity to drive with a great team and great teammates is something I'm going to really enjoy.

“This will be my first 24-hour race, so I am really excited to be doing it with a team I have a great relationship with and a car I am familiar with also.

“With 60-plus cars entered into the race, traffic management will be super important and ultimately a major influencer on the result of the race.

“We had a successful test a couple of weeks ago and we were all happy leaving so coming into the weekend it will be about ticking the boxes along the way and hopefully we find ourselves in a strong position come race end on Sunday.

“I have had a busy year so far this year and driving have found myself driving a GT3 most weeks, so I feel that I am in a really good place with my driving going into this weekend.”

The Fuji 24 Hours was revived in 2018 as a round of the Super Taikyu Series, which is oriented towards Pro-Am competitors, unlike the Super GT series.

The field is comprised of nine classes of vehicles, including ST-X for GT3s, ST-Z for GT4s, ST-TCR for TCRs, and ST-Qs for non-homologated vehicles including concepts such as the hydrogen-powered, internal combustion-engined Toyota GR Corolla H2.

Ojeda will share the driver's seat with Dean Chen, Jeffrey Lee, Jiatong Liang, and Kakunoshin Ohta, with Craft-Bamboo targeting a podium finish at the famous Fuji Speedway, which hosted the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in 1976, 1977, 2007, and 2008.

The present-day 4.5km circuit layout features a 1.5km main straight, with weather set to spice up this weekend's event given rain is forecast for the start of the race.

This year's Fuji 24 Hours marks Craft-Bamboo's debut in the race and its return to endurance competition in Japan, having contest the Suzuka 10 Hours in 2019.

Ojeda is expected to co-driver with Jack Le Brocq in this year's Supercars enduros, although thus far only the Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood pairing has been confirmed.