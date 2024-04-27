Naturally, the results were decided by lap times set on the green, alternate tyres in what was a straight-through, 75-minute session, of which nearly six were lost due to red flags time.

Scott McLaughlin had gone quickest in the 45th minute on a 1:07.2371s with primary tyres on the #3 Penske Chevrolet, after which the field began the switch to ‘greens'.

Marcus Ericsson then set a 1:07.1481s on the #28 Andretti Global Honda, before Newgarden took over top spot with a 1:07.0652s in the #2 Chevrolet.

Newgarden further raised the bar two laps later to a 1:06.7045s and team-mate Will Power moved into second place on a 1:06.7914s on his 22nd lap, before a minor off at ‘Charlotte's Web' (Turn 5/Turn 6) on his 23rd lap in the #12 Chevrolet.

McLaren IndyCar Team's Pato O'Ward (#5 Chevrolet) split them with a 1:06.7875s and that was how the top three remained, with Colton Herta first of the Honda drivers in fourth on a 1:07.4737s in the #26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian entry.

Rounding out the top 10 were Christian Lundgaard (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda), Romain Grosjean (#77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet), Graham Rahal (#15 RLL Honda), Marcus Armstrong (#11 Chip Ganassi Honda), McLaughlin, and Ericsson.

Notables further back included Alex Palou (#10 CGR Honda) in 12th at 0.5770s off the pace and Scott Dixon (#9 CGR Honda), the new series leader after Penske's St Petersburg disqualifications, 21st at 10.0379s away from top spot.

Newgarden had brought out an early red flag when he spun exiting Turn 13, before separate trips through the gravel for McLaren team-mates Alexander Rossi (#7 Chevrolet) and O'Ward.

Results: Practice 1