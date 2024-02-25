The Holden Commodore ZB drivers were chased to the line by a brace of Ford Mustangs where Tickford's Brad Vaughan headed Kelly Racing's Aaron Cameron, the Tickford pair of Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray, and Max Vidau for Anderson Motorsport.

At the start it was Stewart in the Image Racing ZB from the outside of the front row who grabbed the lead ahead. Pole sitter Allen and his Eggleston Motorsport Commodore teammate Cooper Murray were next until the Chase where Allen surged to the lead.

“I didn't quite get off the line as well as yesterday, but the car was really good under brakes at the Chase,” Allen said.

Walkinshaw Zach Bates (ZB) held fourth despite a brush the concrete at Griffins Bend and then another at the Grate. The Mustangs driven by Vaughan, Cameron and Dalton ensued.

Zane Morse was gridded with them, but the clutch on his Mustang went to the floor, and he went nowhere for a period, and then a 5s penalty for creeping at the start.

Most of the field had just finished the fourth lap when the Safety Car was deployed for the pickup up of the Matt Chahda Commodore which crashed at Forrest Elbow.

Three laps later the race resumed green but only for another lap before it was under safety car conditions.

Murray hit the wall in the Cutting which resulted after contact from Bates who tried to pass him on the inside. There was also contact between Rylan Gray (Mustang) and Cameron Crick (Commodore) at Hell Corner where the latter lost places as he clawed his way out of the gravel and Gray was penalised 5s.

There was a one-lap dash to where Allen held his lead ahead of Stewart and Bates who was penalised for the incident on Murray and relegated to 22nd.

In eighth place was Cameron McLeod (ZB) ahead of Jarrod Hughes, Cody Bucher in the Matt White Motorsport Super 3 Nissan Altima, Mason Kelly (Mustang), Thomas Maxwell (Altima) and Jett Johnson (Mustang).