Karting Australia has added to its partnership portfolio with a program engaging simulator manufacturer, Next Level Racing as its official simulator partner.

Launched at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, the partnership will allow Karting Australia to engage with potential members through simulated kart racing at major events where it is activating, such as the Grand Prix.

“By combining our expertise in simulator technology with Karting Australia, we aim to take the experience of karting to new level,” explained Next Level Racing’s head of brand and strategic growth, Kam Khadem. “This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity to engage with the karting community while also inspiring the next generation of racers.”

The immersive experiences generated by the Next Level Racing simulators was one of the main appeals to Karting Australia.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

“[Next Level Racing’s] commitment to innovation and their dedication to delivering the most immersive experiences is something that we are excited about sharing with both current and potential licence holders,” said KA COO, Lee Hanatschek.